Recall alert: 46K floating entertainment centers recalled, may fall from wall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 46,700 floating entertainment centers that may fall from the wall they are mounted on.
The CPSC said the Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Centers and Panels could come off the wall if toggle bolts are not used to attach them to drywall.
The bottom panel also needs the safety screw installed when the panel is attached to any surface. There have been 51 reports of the panels falling.
The entertainment centers came in white gloss, black gloss, nut brown, maple cream or off-white finishes.
The following products are part of the recall:
23700- Cabrini 1.8,
- 23751 Nut Brown
- 23572 White Gloss
- 23753 Black Gloss
- 23754 Maple Cream
23800- Cabrini 2.2
- 23851 Nut Brown
- 23852 White Gloss
- 23853 Black Gloss
- 23854 Maple Cream
25100- City 1.8
- 25151 Nut Brown
- 25152 White Gloss
- 25153 Maple Cream
25200- City 2.2
- 25251 Nut Brown
- 25252 White Gloss
- 25253 Maple Cream
27900- Utopia
- 27951 Off White
- 27952 Maple Cream
The entertainment centers were sold online at Wayfair, Home Depot, Target, Overstock, Macys, Lowes and other retailers from Marcy 2015 through March 2024 for between $380 and $1,465.
If you have the recalled centers, you should contact Manhattan Comfort for a free repair kit.
For more information call the company at 888-230-2225 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Friday. You can also visit the company’s website or reach out via email.
