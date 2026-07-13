Woman dead, man injured in shooting in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A woman is dead, and a man was injured in a shooting in Clairton early Monday morning.

The call to 911 for a report of a gunshot in the 500 block of Washington Avenue came in at 1:31 am.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a woman and a man who had both been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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