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Police responding to incident in McKees Rocks

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Police responding to incident in McKees Rocks
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Police are on scene of an incident in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that officers were called to the 1100 block of Church Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

The Allegheny County Police Department has officers on scene, but was unable to provide further information about the incident.

Our crew on scene sees a SWAT team outside of a home, as well as multiple police departments in the surrounding area.

Our crew is actively working to learn more. Check back for updates.

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