Recall alert: 83.5 tons of Perdue chicken nuggets, tenders recalled for possible metal contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the recall of 167,171 or more than 83 and a half tons of Perdue chicken nuggets and tenders because of metal contamination.

The department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets and chicken tenders were produced on March 23.

Three variations are part of the recall:

22 oz. (1.38 lbs.) Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets with best if used by date 03 23 25

29 oz. (1.81 lbs.) Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders with best if used by date 03 23 25

22 oz. (1.38 lbs) Butcherbox Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets with best if used by date 03 23 25

All three of the products are in vacuum-sealed plastic packaging with establishment number P-33944. They were shipped to stores nationwide and also sold online, the USDA/FSIS said.

If you have the recalled chicken, you are told to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions, call Perdue at 866-866-3703.

