Pittsburgh business owner concerned after ICE agents appear to detain 3 of his workers

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh business owner told Channel 11 he’s concerned for his workers and their families after an apparent ICE raid unfolded Tuesday morning.

Omar Millan, who owns OK Service LLC, a gutter and roofing company, said at least three of his workers were detained, but he said more could be in custody.

Surveillance video taken from Orchard Place shows what appear to be federal agents chasing the workers in a parking lot just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Milan tells reporter Lauren Talotta what he plans to do next, tonight on Channel 11.

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