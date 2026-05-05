Women shot outside Braddock bar speak publicly for first time

BRADDOCK, Pa. — It’s been two weeks since a woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting that happened outside of a Braddock nightclub

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman dead, two others critically injured in Braddock shooting

Channel 11’s Gabriella Deluca sat down to speak EXCLUSIVELY with the two surviving victims.

They explain the ways their lives have been changed forever on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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