Singer Frankie Valli marries for fourth time

LAS VEGAS — For the fourth time, singer Frankie Valli walked like a man down the aisle.

Valli, 89, a five-time Grammy Award nominee whose falsetto voice was the trademark of The Four Seasons during the 1960s, married longtime girlfriend Jackie Jacobs on Monday in Las Vegas, People reported.

Jacobs, 60, a Maryland native and a former CBS marketing executive, met Valli in 2007 and began dating the singer in 2015, according to the magazine.

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at the Westgate Hotel, Entertainment Tonight reported. Valli’s 1967 hit, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chat, played in the background, according to People.

“It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life,” Valli told the magazine.

Valli was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 with his Four Seasons bandmates -- Tommy DeVito, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi. The group was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.

The group notched three No. 1 hits in 1962 and 1963 -- “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man,” according to Billboard. Top-five hits included “Candy Girl” (1963) and “Dawn (Go Away)” (1964), which both peaked at No. 3.

Valli, who has more than 35 top-40 hits as part of the group and a solo artist, came back with a reformed Four Seasons in 1975 and hit No. 1 again with “December 1963 (Oh What a Night), according to Billboard. He would hit No. 1 as a solo artist in 1978 with the theme song from the movie, “Grease.”

Valli, born Francesco Stephen Castelluccio in Newark, New Jersey, on May 3, 1934, had been married three times before -- to Mary Delgado in 1958. The couple divorced in 1971, People reported.

In 1974, Valli married MaryAnn Hannagan. They were divorced in 1982 and Valli married Randy Clohessy two years later. They split in 2004, according to the magazine.

