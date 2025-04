VANDERBILT, Pa. — A pick-up truck drove into the Vanderbilt post office at around 1:40 a.m. this morning, severely damaging the front and side of the building.

The post office is along Liberty Street.

Fayette County dispatch says that no one was hurt in this accident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group