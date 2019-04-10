Twin carries twins for her twin

PORTLAND, Ore. - A woman in Portland is giving her twin sister the gift of a lifetime. It's said twins share a special bond, and this story has double the love.
When Jill Noe's sister, Whitney Bliesner, couldn't get pregnant, Noe volunteered to serve as her surrogate, not for one, but two babies.
Bliesner was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called neuro-fibromatosis type two or NF2. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, NF2 is the growth of noncancerous tumors in the nervous system.
Noe is now 30 weeks along in the pregnancy with a healthy set of twins, a boy and a girl. They are due on June 6.
