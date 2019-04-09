PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are still searching for a kidnapping suspect after they searched his home on Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh.
Channel 11's Michele Newell has learned that the man allegedly kidnapped a woman from South Park around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He then drove to Beechview and went inside his house, leaving the woman in the car where she called police.
The woman said the kidnapper was an acquaintance of her family. She also said she became ill shortly after drinking a bottle of water he gave her.
Police spent several hours searching the man's home, during which time nearby schools were put in lockdown, but he was not found.
This is a breaking story, and Michele Newell will continue to follow the latest developments throughout the night. Refresh this page for updates and watch 11 at 11 for a live report.
