Two men killed in failed attempt to jump open drawbridge in car, officials say

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Texas driver and his passenger died after they tried to jump the ramps on an open drawbridge in Louisiana, officials said.
Witnesses said the car's passenger pushed the gate arm up and they drove up to the raised ramps. They then backed up and accelerated forward, trying to jump to the other side, witnesses said.
The vehicle landed in the water instead and sank, officials said.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
NBC/KPLC
