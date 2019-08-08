Two-year-old girl bitten by bear at Vancouver zoo

VANCOUVER, B.C. - A 2-year-old girl was bitten on the arm by a bear at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.
The British Columbia Conservation Service said it received information Monday night that a child was injured at the zoo in Langley due to a bite by a black bear.
British Columbia Emergency Health Services said it received a call and a patient was taken by helicopter to the hospital in serious condition.
According to a statement by Murray Smith, an inspector for the service in the lower mainland, the girl's arm was bitten.
Smith said officers from the service and the RCMP are investigating the incident.
The black bear enclosure at the zoo has been closed to the public until further notice, but Smith said no animals will be euthanized as a result of the incident.
The zoo's animal care manager, Menita Prasad, told reporters Tuesday, "The zoo team is deeply shocked and saddened by the event that has happened."
NBC
