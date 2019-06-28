0 Woman charged for cat lounging in front yard

MURRAY, Utah - A cat owner said she was slapped with charges after her cat decided to lounge outside.

Kate Anderson's cat, Milo, is a regular member of her family. The orange tabby has a cat door and comes and goes as he pleases.

"There he is, back at the scene of the crime," Anderson told KSTU as Milo settled into a sunny spot in her front yard.

Milo's loitering is the reason they were slapped with misdemeanor charges. Anderson said Milo was laying in their yard when someone took a picture and reported it. Anderson received a citation from animal control.

"This is a cat who is neutered and microchipped and vaccinated, and is not a menace to society," said Anderson. "That's telling me I have to call for my court date for my misdemeanors."

Two misdemeanors, one for animal at large and another for not having an animal license attached. Based on a city ordinance, it is illegal for any animal, house cats included, to run at large. Murray city defines 'at large' as anytime an animal is not on a leash, confined to a vehicle or secured in the yard, even if it's on the individual's own property.

"Like a fugitive. Like he robbed a bank," said Anderson. "I don't think most people think it is illegal to let your cat outside under any circumstance."

Murray's city attorney said that while this was technically a violation, they filed a motion to dismiss the charges, considering how minor the violation is.

The city attorney says they do not expect any amendments will be made to the current ordinance. He said it's written that way to allow a broad coverage of any animals they encounter.



CNN/KSTU