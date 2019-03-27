Woman gives birth to three sets of twins in nine minutes

HOUSTON, Texas - Talk about a real-life superwoman, Thelma Chiaka gave birth to three sets of twins within nine minutes.
She had two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls weighing between one pound 12 ounces and two pounds 14 ounces. All are reportedly doing fine in the neonatal intensive care unit.
The historic birthing event took place earlier this month at the Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston. According to the staff there, the odds of having sextuplets is about one in 4.7 billion.
