The Latest: Fighting as Israel invades Lebanon kills UN peacekeepers and Israeli troops

Fighting as Israel invades southern Lebanon killed U.N. peacekeepers and Israeli soldiers, officials said Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian officials issued contradictory statements about negotiations to end their war.

Israel is trying to push Hezbollah militants, who have fired rockets and drones across the border, out of southern Lebanon in a campaign that Israeli officials suggest could become a prolonged occupation.

The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss the situation after three U.N. peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon in less than 24 hours, although it’s not clear who was responsible. Israel said early Tuesday that another four of its soldiers had been killed in the offensive.

Trump said the U.S. is negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, in an interview with the New York Post published Monday. The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington's negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the U.S. and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.

Trump also threatened widespread destruction of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached "shortly."

U.S. stocks edged higher in shaky trading Monday as oil prices keep climbing because of uncertainty about when the war could end.

Here is the latest:

Kuwaiti oil tanker ‘contained’ after attack

Authorities in Dubai said Tuesday morning they “contained” a Kuwaiti oil tanker after it came under attack from Iran.

Officials said there was “no oil leakage and no injuries reported.”

Pakistan's foreign minister to visit China

Pakistan’s foreign minister left for Beijing on Tuesday for a one-day visit as the country steps up efforts to help end the war in the Middle East.

Ishaq Dar is visiting China at the invitation of his counterpart, Wang Yi, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said in a statement without providing additional details.

Dar held consultations over the weekend in Islamabad with top diplomats from Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Dar later said Pakistan would host talks between the United States and Iran in the coming days, though it remains unclear whether they would be direct or indirect.

2 members of Iranian exile group executed

Two more members of the Iranian exile group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq were hanged Tuesday in Iran, state media reported.

The two men were identified as Babak Alipour and Pouya Ghobadi.

Amnesty International has said Tehran’s Revolutionary Court convicted the men on charges of armed rebellion against the state “following a grossly unfair trial in October 2024” after they were subjected to torture.

Two other MEK members had been hanged Monday over the same case.

Search team boards disabled Thai vessel but does not find missing crew

The operator of a Thai cargo ship struck by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz said a search team was able to board the vessel but did not locate its missing three crew members.

The Mayuree Naree was disabled after being hit just north of Oman earlier this month.

Precious Shipping Co., Ltd said in a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Monday that all accessible areas on the Mayuree Naree ship were searched “under challenging conditions, including the presence of fire damage, residual smoke, and flooding in the engine room.” It said the families of the three crew members were notified accordingly.

Images suggest highly enriched uranium was moved to Iran’s Isfahan site before June war

A satellite image taken just before the 12-day war in June between Iran and Israel suggests Tehran transferred a truckload of highly enriched uranium to its nuclear facility at Isfahan.

The image from an Airbus Defense and Space Pléiades Neo satellite shows a truck loaded with 18 blue containers going into a tunnel at the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center on June 9, 2025. The war began June 13, The United States bombed the Isfahan facility along with two other nuclear sites on June 22.

François Diaz-Maurin, an analyst with the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, wrote that the truck likely carried 18 secured containers of as much as 534 kilograms (1,177 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60% purity. That’s a short, technical step to weapons-grade levels of 90%.

“This calculation suggests that Iran could have transferred all of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to Isfahan via the truck seen in the satellite image,” Diaz-Maurin wrote in his analysis.

The Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security also suggested the vehicle was transferring the highly enriched uranium. The French newspaper Le Monde first reported on the images.

Iran’s foreign minister claims attacks on Gulf Arab states only target US

Iran’s foreign minister early Tuesday insisted that Tehran’s attacks on the Gulf Arab states only target U.S. forces, even after assaults have hit civilian targets throughout the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s comments, addressed to Saudi Arabia, come as growing Gulf Arab anger has those states encouraging America to continue to prosecute the war.

“Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation,” Araghchi wrote on X, sharing a photo purportedly showing damage to an American aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in the kingdom. “Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security. ... High time to eject U.S. forces.”

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