Senegal lawmakers approve new bill toughening punishment for homosexual acts

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal 's parliament has approved a law that toughens punishment for homosexuality in the largely Muslim West African nation.

The new law, which was introduced to parliament last month by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, describes homosexual acts as being "against nature." It doubles the punishment for those convicted from prison sentences of one to five years to between five and 10 years.

During the session, 135 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill with no opposition. There were three abstentions.

In another change, the law punishes what it calls the “promotion” or “financing” of homosexuality, an attempt to crack down on organizations that support sexual and gender minorities.

The fines for the offense were also raised to a maximum of 10 million CFA ($17,609), but the law retains the offense as a misdemeanor rather than a crime. During the parliamentary session, ministers argued that the previous 1966 law was too lenient.

The new law also punishes anyone who accuses a person of homosexual acts “without proof."

Rallies in support of the law have been organized in recent weeks by groups promoting Islamic values, and the police have cracked down on alleged gay people and arrested at least a dozen people.

The law fulfills a campaign promise of the prime minister, who had tried but failed to introduce it when he was in the opposition.

