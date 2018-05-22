0 Pitt notches first win ever in ACC baseball tournament

DURHAM, N.C. - For the first time in program history, the University of Pittsburgh baseball team won a game in the ACC Championship tournament.

“I thought we played a really good baseball game today,” said head coach Joe Jordan after the 2-1 victory over Georgia Tech.

“Georgia Tech’s top of the lineup is one of the most dangerous in the league. We knew that Matt (Pidich) would have to throw one of his best games in order to give us an opportunity. The difference today was that we got timely hits. We played well defensively. We pitched well. Their guy is tough, came right at us and threw very well today. We have tremendous respect for them. It’s a great day for our program.”

Pidich, a senior, was brilliant on the mound for the Panthers, going seven innings and allowing one run on just three hits and one walk. He struck out eight to bring his season strikeout total to 99.

Offensively, the Panthers broke up the scoreless draw in the seventh when a two-out single by Caleb Parry plated Liam Sabino to make it 1-0 Pitt. Freshman Chris Cappas hit an RBI triple in the next at-bat to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

Pitt will complete pool play Wednesday evening against the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels. The winner earns a place in Saturday’s tournament semifinals.

Dan Hammer is expected to get the start on the mound for the Panthers.

