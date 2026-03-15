Insider further details Pitt’s decision to retain men’s basketball head coach Jeff Capel

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Pitt athletic director Allen Greene ultimately made the decision Friday to retain men’s basketball head coach Jeff Capel for another season.

Leading up to an open letter that was released from Greene Friday, signs pointed toward Capel on the way out. It was reported that the money was being raised by donors to help buy out the final four years on Capel’s contract, and Greene received the green light to make the final decision.

It is one of the most significant decisions Greene — who is in his 17th month at Pitt — has made since arriving on campus holding onto Capel after a 13-20 campaign.

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