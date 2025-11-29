No. 22 Pitt falls to No. 12 Miami in finale, ends ACC aspirations

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

In a cold November regular-season finale, ACC aspirations were still on the line for both No. 12 Miami and No. 22 Pitt. For the Panthers, it was the most important ACC game since the 2021 season.

Pitt’s hopes and dreams were smothered quickly as a disappointing effort gave way to a Miami 38-7 victory Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

The Panthers finish the season 8-4, 6-2 in the ACC and saw their six-game conference win streak come to an end. Miami keeps its ACC hopes alive for now as the Hurricanes finish 10-2, 6-2 in the ACC.

Click here to read more on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group