Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats is retiring.
Moats, whose NFL career spanned nine years, announced his retirement Monday morning.
“I have to give a big thanks to the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers for giving me this opportunity to play 9 seasons in the NFL! Last but certainly not least, I have to give a big shoutout to #BillsMafia & #SteelersNation for all the support! #DontCrossTheMoats #Retired,” Moats tweeted.
I have to give a big thanks to the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers for giving me this opportunity to play 9 seasons in the NFL! Last but certainly not least, I have to give a big shoutout to #BillsMafia & #SteelersNation for all the support! #DontCrossTheMoats #Retired pic.twitter.com/KModl9Yyvx— Arthur Moats (@dabody52) June 10, 2019
