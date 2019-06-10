  • Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats announces retirement, thanks Steelers Nation

    Updated:

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats is retiring.

    Moats, whose NFL career spanned nine years, announced his retirement Monday morning.

    “I have to give a big thanks to the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers for giving me this opportunity to play 9 seasons in the NFL! Last but certainly not least, I have to give a big shoutout to #BillsMafia & #SteelersNation for all the support! #DontCrossTheMoats #Retired,” Moats tweeted.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories