    NEW BEAVER, Pa. - One person was killed early Monday morning when a train and a vehicle collided in New Beaver, Pennsylvania State Police told the Associated Press.

    A coroner was called to the scene of the crash, which was reported just after midnight in the area of Larchwood Drive and Maple Lane.

    The Associated Press reported the driver of the vehicle was apparently alone.

    Crews towed the vehicle from the scene about 6 a.m.

    Police are investigating.

