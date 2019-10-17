PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto said in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Wednesday that he would help Pirates chairman and owner Robert Nutting find investors if he was interested in selling the team.
In the r/politics thread, user Pechinburger asked if Peduto could "somehow help to wrest control of the Pirates away from Bob Nutting."
