  • Mayor would ‘find investors' if Nutting would sell

    By: Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto said in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Wednesday that he would help Pirates chairman and owner Robert Nutting find investors if he was interested in selling the team.

    In the r/politics thread, user Pechinburger asked if Peduto could "somehow help to wrest control of the Pirates away from Bob Nutting."

    Related Headlines

    Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories