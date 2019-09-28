0 11 things 'I think I think' heading into Steelers' Monday night game against Cincinnati

PITTSBURGH - Despite forcing five turnovers, the Steelers could not hold off the San Francisco 49ers in Mason Rudolph's first career NFL start.

So, here are 11 things 'I think I think' heading into Week 4:

1. It can’t get much worse. BUT I think we’ll see a much more complete game against the Bengals. Why? Well, they’ve beat Cincinnati eight-straight and Andy Dalton is still their quarterback.

2. Speaking of quarterbacks, I think Mason Rudolph was a little nervous and intimidated in his first NFL start last week. With that being said, he vows to be more aggressive on Monday night. He says throws were available, he just didn’t let it fly. I think that absolutely changes, because, why not? Rudolph only completed two passes that traveled past the line of scrimmage against the 49ers and both went for touchdowns. Really. The more he and Randy Fichtner throw downfield, the more likely the Bengals defense will spread out and in turn will help a struggling Steelers running game.

3. James Conner isn’t close to what we saw last season and I think that’ll be the case moving forward regardless of who is playing quarterback for the Steelers. I like James, but he’s not among the league’s best at his position. If he was, fumbles in the most crucial part of games don’t happen with the frequency he has through his career. It’s alarming. Just like his 2.9 yards/carry which is 71st in the NFL. I still believe he’s a serviceable running back, but maybe we should temper our expectations moving forward.

4. I think Jaylen Samuels will have a much bigger role against the Bengals. He didn’t touch the ball once against the 49ers. That’s a problem, but there were several factors playing into that outcome. Most notably the team’s inability to convert third downs and get into a consistent flow. Fichtner said during the preseason Samuels is one of the best “route runners” from out of the backfield in the NFL. With Vance McDonald’s status up in the air, I’d look for Samuels to get a much bigger role in the game plan vs the Bengals.

5. No matter who lines up in the backfield, the Steelers offensive line has to be better. There are three Pro Bowlers on the line and they haven’t performed up to their reputation. They’ll square off with familiar faces like Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins on Monday night and while they are still quality opponents, I think the Steelers offensive line will win more battles in this game.

6. I think the Steelers defense ranged from fantastic to absolute garbage against the 49ers. Five turnovers is nothing to brush off, but it was the moments in between then that are the problem. San Francisco shot themselves in the foot numerous times, but were moving the ball with ease against the Steelers defense that features 10 former first round picks. I don’t know where the disconnect is, but they’re simply not executing. Is it Keith Butler? Mike Tomlin? I don’t know, but if they can’t contain Dalton, a guy who has lost eight straight against the Steelers, it’s going to be a very long season.

7. I think anyone who wants to complain about the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade needs to go kick rocks. All he did was collect an interception and force a fumble in the first quarter in Santa Clara. He’s a ball-hawk and more importantly, a playmaker at the safety position, which this defense desperately needs.

8. Rumors are swirling around the Philadelphia Eagles being interested in trading for Bud Dupree. If true, I think the Steelers should take what’s offered and wash their hands of a guy who has done nothing but underperform since arriving in Pittsburgh. Then give Ola Adeniyi a shot the rest of the season. At least, you’ll know what you have in Adeniyi and can plan accordingly moving forward.

9. I think the Bengals tight ends are going to be a problem. Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah are going to give Mark Barron and Devin Bush fits. All you have to do is point at the Seattle game where Will Dissly torched the Steelers for two scores. I think new Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor, will try to exploit what’s a problem area for the Steelers.

10. I think I want to talk about Rudolph more. Despite his rocky first NFL start he remains confident, saying: “I’m a winner. That’s what I think. And that’s what we’re going to do,” on Friday afternoon. This guys works extremely hard and I truly think he’ll become a starter in this league for a long time. It’s easy to tell how motivated he is and how eager he is to put together a much better performance than what we saw in Santa Clara. But even saying that, he still had the team in position to win with five minutes left in the ballgame. Isn’t that bullet point number one when it comes to quarterbacks?

11. I think the Steelers notch their first win of the season Monday night and get back in the mix in the AFC North. Yes, they’re in last place, but a win would put them right back in the driver's seat when it comes to controlling their own destiny. I’m not trying to be a homer at all, I just think this is a good team that, for whatever reason, hasn’t put it all together yet. That changes in a couple days.

