Northern Lights could be visible in northern United States this weekend

PITTSBURGH — An unusually strong solar storm (Kp 8 on a scale from 0 to 9) could allow the Aurora Borealis to become visible across much of the northern United States.

The lights are typically seen in northern latitudes but the severity of the storm tonight could allow the natural light display to be seen further south than usual, including in western Pennsylvania!

And the good news is that cloud cover will actually cooperate across our side of the state, with afternoon clouds and showers expected to dissipate by this evening. Be sure to look up toward the northern sky any time after midnight. The best viewing conditions will be found for areas further north and away from lights.

This is considered a rare event by space scientists and could potentially be the strongest solar storm we’ve seen since 2003. Some forecasts indicate the possibility of the lights being seen as far south as Alabama!

