0 ‘Blessed and humbled': Ryan Shazier takes to Instagram after walking onto stage at NFL Draft

After walking across the stage at the NFL Draft Thursday night to announce Pittsburgh’s first round draft pick, linebacker Ryan Shazier took to Instagram to express his gratitude

“I’m truly blessed and humbled from all the prayers, love, and support that I have received. This is what keeps me going. Just continue to #Shalieve,” the post said.

Shazier continues to recover from a spinal injury.

UPDATE (11:15 PM) The NFL Draft erupted when the Steelers made their selection at No. 28 in the first round Thursday.

Injured linebacker Ryan Shazier walked onto the stage to announce Pittsburgh's pick to large applause. It was the first time Shazier has walked publicly since he was injured during the 2017 season.

The Steelers selected Terrell Edmunds with the No. 28 pick in the NFL Draft.

Edmunds played safety for Virginia Tech in 2017.

The @Steelers making their pick -- and Shazier walks out to give the pick - WOW! #Steelers #NFLDraft — The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) April 27, 2018

UPDATE (10:15 PM) The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash already at the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Steelers sent wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders for their third-round pick this year.

We have traded WR Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for their third round pick (75th overall). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 27, 2018

Bryant previously asked to be traded this season but played out the year.

The 2018 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Dallas as it is shaped up to be a very unpredictable night.

The first round is tonight, the second and third rounds begin Friday, and rounds four through seven take place on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional game, have the No. 28 pick Thursday night.

Follow along with draft picks and analysis below:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.