PITTSBURGH - A funny thing happened on the way to the Browns' coronation as the next great NFL team.
It wasn't that the emperor had no clothes. A bigger issue has been that Baker Mayfield has had no protection.
After being sacked 25 times on 486 pass attempts last season as a rookie, Mayfield has been under much heavier pressure this season. He's already been sacked 25 times this season on just 309 pass attempts.
And that's before the Browns have played either of their two games against the Steelers this season.
