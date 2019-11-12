  • Competitive 'bar-style' ice curling rink opening in Pittsburgh area

    Updated:

    MILLVALE, Pa. - Pittsburgh's first competitive ice curling rink will open at the end of the month.

    Sliders Curling will open Nov. 27 in Millvale attached to Lumberjaxes.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    If you want to play, you won't need any special shoes or equipment. You will use rubber mats rather than walking on and sweeping the ice -- and they said you can even do this while drinking a beer.

    Click here for more information.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories