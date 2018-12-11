0 ‘I'm done': Rocky Bleier criticizes Steelers, questions Boswell, Butler, Tomlin

PITTSBURGH - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier said he’s “done” with the team after its 3-game losing streak.

“I’m done. I mean, they’ve ripped my heart out. With the talent that they have, how can they lose three out of their last four games, and in the manner that they did.”

Bleier voiced his opinions and frustrations in a video posted Monday afternoon on his official Facebook page.

Compared to last season, when the Steelers won games in the fourth quarter with big plays, Bleier said they now “give up big plays.”

“It’s not about a referee or an injury or a bad call, it’s simply about overcoming those obstacles. If you don’t, then fingers need to be pointed,” Bleier said.

His comments quickly shifted to kicker Chris Boswell, who on Sunday slipped on a field goal attempt that would have tied the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

“The purpose of a kicker is just to put his team in a position to win. If you can’t do that, then maybe you need to go,” Bleier said.

Another finger is pointed at defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

“If you have an offense that can come from behind, put you in position to win, then, as a defense, you cannot let your opponent march down the field and strip you of your dignity. This season, that has happened too often,” Bleier said. “If you point a finger, well, maybe Keith Butler has to go.”

Bleier’s final thought suggests a future for the team without head coach Mike Tomlin.

“With three games remaining, the Steelers’ destiny lies in their hands, but it is shaky with the Patriots, Saints and Bengals on the horizon. How they fare will dictate the team's future ... and it may be without Tomlin,” Bleier said.

