PITCAIRN, Pa. - The Pitcairn Council voted Monday night to disband the #2 volunteer fire department during a heated meeting.
The borough currently has two separate volunteer fire departments, but the #2 department will be disbanded at the end of the year.
After the decision was announced, there was an altercation between several people that ended with one firefighter being arrested by police.
Pitcairn police told Channel 11 this is an on-going investigation.
This is a breaking story. We have reached out to the police chief for more information and will provide a full report during 11 at 11.
