PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been named the 2019 Ed block Courage Award recipient by the team.
The team made the announcement Wednesday morning.
.@JamesConner_ has been selected as the #Steelers 2019 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.
MORE: https://t.co/Wknc0w8640
According to a release from the Steelers, the Ed Block Courage Award honors one player from every NFL team each year who: “exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize both on- and off-the-field extra efforts along with their ability to overcome great adversity, whether it be personal or professional.”
Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma on Thanksgiving Day in 2015 while at the University of Pittsburgh. After months of cancer treatments, he was declared cancer-free in May 2016.
In his second season with the Steelers, Conner rushed for 973 yards on 215 carries with 12 touchdowns. He also had 26 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns.
Conner was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018, and his 15 rushing touchdowns since the start of the 2018 season ranks tied for fourth in the NFL.
