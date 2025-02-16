Justin Fields has one demand to return to Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields reportedly has one demand if he’s going to re-sign with Pittsburgh, and that’s a realistic shot to start. That wasn’t the case last season when Russell Wilson was in pole position to start and eventually replaced Fields in Week 7 after he recovered from his calf injury.

If the Steelers bring in a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Matthew Stafford, Fields most likely will move on from Pittsburgh.

“This one’s complicated because I do know there’s some sentiment in the building for bringing back Justin Fields,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said on SportsCenter. “Both sides, Fields and the Steelers, are certainly open to a potential reunion. Fields wants a realistic shot to start. He wants a clear path to be the guy for a full season, which he was not last year.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group