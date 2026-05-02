Flags ordered to fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen firefighters

PITTSBURGH — All United States and Commonwealth flags will fly at half-staff on Sunday to honor Pennsylvania Firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Gov. Josh Shapiro issued the flag order in accordance with the United States flag code in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

“Every single day, firefighters across Pennsylvania literally run towards danger to keep our neighbors safe from harm – and we owe it to these heroes to have their backs,” a statement from Gov. Shapiro said.

Gov. Shapiro will also be in Pittsburgh on Saturday, delivering remarks at a memorial dedication for fallen firefighters.

Flags will fly at half-staff on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds. The public is also invited to participate in the tribute.

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