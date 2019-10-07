WASHINGTON - Could Mike Tomlin soon be coaching somewhere else? The Washington Redskins are reportedly interested in him as a candidate for their next head coach.
In a recent conversation with someone who knows Dan Snyder well and is aware of his thoughts on potential next #Redskins head coaches that any list of candidates would include: #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, #Bucs DC Todd Bowles, #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 7, 2019
Washington fired its head coach early Monday morning as the team started their season 0-5, according to ESPN.
Tomlin signed a one-year contract extension with the Steelers at the start of this year's training camp. As head coach of the Steelers, he is 126-70 in the regular season and 8-7 in the postseason.
