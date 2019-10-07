  • Washington reportedly putting Mike Tomlin on their short list for next head coach

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - Could Mike Tomlin soon be coaching somewhere else? The Washington Redskins are reportedly interested in him as a candidate for their next head coach.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Washington fired its head coach early Monday morning as the team started their season 0-5, according to ESPN.

    Tomlin signed a one-year contract extension with the Steelers at the start of this year's training camp. As head coach of the Steelers, he is 126-70 in the regular season and 8-7 in the postseason.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories