PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday as players began arriving for training camp in Latrobe.
Tomlin, 47, will now be with the team through at least the 2021 season with the extension, financial terms of which have not been released.
Related Headlines
“Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Tomlin is entering his 13th season as head coach of the Steelers. He has led the team to the playoffs eight times and to six AFC North titles, as well as two trips to the Super Bowl.
When the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII, Tomlin became the youngest head coach in NFL history to both coach in and win a Super Bowl.
“I am very appreciative of this contract extension and opportunity and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 12 seasons,” Tomlin said in a statement. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more excited about this upcoming season.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Jeffrey Epstein found injured in NY jail cell, report says
- Driver loses control of car during chase, crashes into 2 houses causing significant damage
- Alleged drug dealer arrested 2 years after man's overdose death
- VIDEO: 'It's like the wild, wild West End': Neighborhood terrorized by teens
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}