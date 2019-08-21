PITTSBURGH - Retired Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and his hair are back in the spotlight, appearing in another Head & Shoulders commercial.
Polamalu and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went head to head in the commercial, arguing the shampoo’s benefits for “offense vs. defense.”
Polamalu was team defense for the shampoo’s ability to keep his flowing locks flake-free. Mahomes was team offense for keeping his hair -- and mohawk style -- great.
In addition to going back and forth about the shampoo’s benefits, Polamalu and Mahomes debated other topics. Polamalu even pulled the two-time Super Bowl champ card. (See for yourself in the commercial: watch below or CLICK HERE)
Head & Shoulders once insured Polamalu’s hair for $1 million.
