  • State asks Kennywood why they keep closing The Steel Curtain

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Kennywood park officials went before a state safety board to answer questions about their new roller coaster, The Steel Curtain.

    Park officials said it's been closed twice since opening in July out of an abundance of caution.

    On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Liz Kilmer talks with Kennywood officials about how they're moving forward with their new attraction and why it keeps closing down.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories