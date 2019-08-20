PITTSBURGH - Kennywood park officials went before a state safety board to answer questions about their new roller coaster, The Steel Curtain.
Park officials said it's been closed twice since opening in July out of an abundance of caution.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Liz Kilmer talks with Kennywood officials about how they're moving forward with their new attraction and why it keeps closing down.
