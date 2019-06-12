0 Juju says 'no hard feelings' toward Antonio Brown

PITTSBURGH - JuJu Smith-Schuster is changing things up as he enters year three with the Steelers.

“Just be more vocal,” he said. “Speaking up in the group.”

At day two of minicamp on the Southside, Smith-Schuster did just that as the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver - especially when it comes to Antonio Brown’s parting words as he forced his way out of Pittsburgh.

“I didn’t want it to end like that. I have no hard feelings,” Smith-Schuster said. “If we’re ever in the same room, I’ll say what’s up to him. I think hatred is a huge word to use against somebody, but at the end of the day, he’s a great player. He comes out every day, he works hard and other than that, I don’t have anything (bad to say) towards him.”

Smith-Schuster said he never wants to be the center of attention of causing problems for the organization. When it comes to the challenge of double teams that were once Brown’s, he’s ready for it, but he believes there will be a new approach by the Steelers offense next season.

“It’s a difference when there’s no individuals and there’s just a team,” he said. “I think that’s what we have here that’s special and I think this year, the chemistry that we have, we’re the Steelers, there’s always expectations.”

So Smith-Schuster will move forward with a clean slate as the vocal leader hoping to ensure that team-first mentality, but he also wants to stay true to himself and give the fans what they want.

“You don’t have to be a one dimensional playing your sport,” Smith-Schuster said. “Nowadays you see guys starting YouTubes and showing their personality on a more personal level. Basically, I’m saying you can have fun on the field and off the field and be successful.”

