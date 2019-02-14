PITTSBURGH - Steelers social media continues to be “must see” daily and Valentine’s Day was no different.
At 22-years-old, JuJu Smith-Schuster took to Twitter in search of love. The fun loving receiver posted this tweet in hopes he can find “the one.”
It’s another year without a Valentine. Someone give me a chance 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/1edUV6q8nW— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 14, 2019
While love is on the brain for JuJu, the Steelers have fallen for him after just two years in Pittsburgh. He led the team with 1,426 receiving yards in 2018, while adding 111 catches and 7 touchdowns for an offense that averaged 26.6 points per game.
The big question heading into next season is will he become the team’s #1 option at wide receiver now that Antonio Brown has requested a trade and will he be able to handle the role?
JuJu Smith-Schuster will surely find love one day because he’s already captured the heart of Steelers fans everywhere.
