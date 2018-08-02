Pittsburgh Steelers sign 2 free agents during first week of training camp

The Steelers have signed to new free agents as training camp is underway in Latrobe.
First, tight end Bucky Hodges was announced on a one-year contract. He was a sixth-round draft selection by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 after attending Virginia Tech. He spent part of last season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad and joined the Jets in April of this year but was later released.
Kyle Meadows, an offensive lineman out of Kentucky, initially joined the Green Bay Packers after not getting selected in this year’s draft. He was released last month.
To make room for the two additions, the Steelers have released linebacker Darnell Leslie and waived tight end Ryan Malleck.
