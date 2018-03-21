Ryan Shazier scouts for Steelers at Pitt Panthers' Pro Day

PITTSBURGH - Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was at the team's South Side practice facility Wednesday, but he was spending time on the Pitt side of the building.
Shazier attended Pitt's Pro Day, scouting for the Steelers. He was seen take notes and timing players in the 40-yard dash.
Steelers running back James Conner was also there to support his former Pitt teammates.
Here are the Pitt players who took part in the school's Pro Day:
- QB Max Browne
- TE Matt Flanagan
- WR Quadree Henderson
- OL Brandon Hodges
- OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
- DB Avonte Maddox
- OL Alex Officer
- OL Brian O’Neill
- WR Jester Weah
- DB Jordan Whitehead
- P Ryan Winslow
Scouts from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance.
