Statue to honor Steelers legend Greene outside North Texas stadium

The Mean Green is paying homage to Mean Joe Greene.
The Steelers’ Hall of Fame defensive tackle will be immortalized in bronze outside the football stadium at the University of North Texas, where he played from 1966-68, the school announced Wednesday.
The 12-foot statue will stand outside the main entrance to Apogee Stadium.
"I am overwhelmed by the thought of a Joe Greene statue at the University of North Texas," Greene said.
Greene anchored a record-setting defensive unit at North Texas before being drafted fourth overall by the Steelers in 1969. By the time his 13-season career was over, he had played in 10 Pro Bowls and was named defensive player of the year twice.
Greene is the last surviving member of the “Steel Curtain” defensive line that led the way to four Super Bowl wins in the 1970s. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
"It is an honor to have a statue of Joe Greene, one of our university's most iconic and dedicated alumni stand at the entrance to our stadium," university President Neal Smatresk said.
The statue will be unveiled on Sept. 29.
