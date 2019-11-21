CLEVELAND - What do you think about this?
A Cleveland company's new t-shirts claim the Pittsburgh Steelers are to blame for the brawl that broke out at First Energy Stadium last week following Browns player Myles Garrett striking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.
GV Art + Apparel in Lakewood, Ohio posted about the shirt on its Instagram account.
In no way do we condone what Myles did. But after hearing many takes from those who played and the lack of apologies from the Black and Yellow. We must never forget... Pittsburgh Started It! Tag a friend and show your support for a really good guy who made one bad mistake. Available online now! Link in bio!
The shirt -- featuring the Browns colors of brown and orange -- has a simple quote: "Pittsburgh started it."
The fight on the field lead to two Browns players, as well as Steelers player Maurkice Pouncey, all facing suspensions. Both teams were also fined $250,000 each by the National Football League.
"In no way do we condone what Myles did," the company stated in its Instagram post.
