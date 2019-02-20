  • Steelers GM talks Le'Veon Bell transition tag and Antonio Brown trade

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers won't use the franchise or transition tag on running back Le'Veon Bell.

    General manager Kevin Colbert sat down for an interview with Pittsburgh sports media on Wednesday and talked about a number of hot button items including Bell and Antonio Brown.

    Colbert said Bell will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

    Wide receiver Antonio Brown is looking for a trade after a rough end to the 2018 season that included him being benched for the final game against Cincinnati.

    Colbert said the organization is disappointed in the Brown situation and respectfully, they have agreed to look into a trade. However, Colbert also said, "by no means are we going to make a trade or a move that won't be beneficial to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization."

    Colbert also said he believes all relationships can be repaired.

