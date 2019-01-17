PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named to the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl.
Watt is replacing Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who cannot play due to injury.
Watt led the Steelers’ defense and tied for second among all NFL linebackers with 13.0 sacks in 2018. He was the only NFL player to finish the 2018 regular season with at least 65 total tackles (68), 10.0 sacks (13.0) and five defensive forced fumbles (6), according to the Steelers.
T.J. Watt has been named to the 2019 #ProBowl.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 17, 2019
Watt joins teammates James Conner, David DeCastro, Cameron Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey, Alejandro Villanueva and JuJu Smith-Schuster at the Pro Bowl. Antonio Brown was named to the Pro Bowl but is also not playing due to injury.
The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
