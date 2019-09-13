PITTSBURGH - Look for Heinz Field to become a retail destination open to the general public starting next summer as a new complement to the stadium’s traditional function of hosting football games and occasional concerts.
The board of the city-county Sports & Exhibition Authority voted unanimously at its September meeting to approve the Steelers’ proposal to reconfigure some of the established space at Heinz Field on its first and second floors to make way for a new flagship store. The store is expected to be open not just to ticket-buying fans going to the football games but to the general public outside as well.
Related Headlines
After the Steelers confirmed the basics of the plan yesterday based on the agenda, team representative Heidi Edwards offered a few more basic details of the plan including the size of the store and a budget range for the project.
Read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police find car sought in connection with woman's body found in local park; 2 people detained
- Google Earth photo of pond helps find car with skeleton of Florida man missing since 1997
- ‘One eye open’: Man describes faking death to help nab plotting ex-wife
- VIDEO: Driver was drunk when she hit woman training for marathon, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}