    By: Tim Schooley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Look for Heinz Field to become a retail destination open to the general public starting next summer as a new complement to the stadium’s traditional function of hosting football games and occasional concerts.

    The board of the city-county Sports & Exhibition Authority voted unanimously at its September meeting to approve the Steelers’ proposal to reconfigure some of the established space at Heinz Field on its first and second floors to make way for a new flagship store. The store is expected to be open not just to ticket-buying fans going to the football games but to the general public outside as well.

    After the Steelers confirmed the basics of the plan yesterday based on the agenda, team representative Heidi Edwards offered a few more basic details of the plan including the size of the store and a budget range for the project.

