Steelers offense looking to bounce back during winner-take-all against Ravens on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is counting you down to kickoff for the winner-take-all between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The upcoming Week 18 matchup will be for the AFC North division title.

The Steelers’ offense is looking to bounce back after a rough performance against the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers tells Channel 11 that he doesn’t often have bad games back-to-back.

Rodgers says he’s extra pumped to be taking the stage for this winner-take-all showdown in prime time Sunday night on WPXI.

“We need our crowd to be as loud as possible on Sunday,” Rodgers said. “...It’s a special feeling to be able to play in that Sunday night slot for all or nothing, and it’s a lot easier when you’re playing at home.”

Channel 11 is your home for the Steelers and Ravens Sunday night. It begins with the Black and Gold Zone countdown to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff for the Steelers and Ravens is at 8:20 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group