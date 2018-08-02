Steelers WR Antonio Brown day-to-day with unspecified injury

LATROBE, Pa. - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is undergoing an evaluation after missing practice Thursday.
Mike Tomlin said Antonio Brown was sent back to Pittsburgh for evaluation of his injury but wouldn’t say the nature of what AB is dealing with.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 2, 2018
The exact reason is unclear, but when speaking to media members at the team’s practice facility in Latrobe head coach Mike Tomlin said he didn’t think it was a big deal.
Brown is listed as day-to-day.
No sign of Antonio Brown as #Steelers practice is about to get started pic.twitter.com/J0y3N874yK— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 2, 2018
At practice on Wednesday, Brown was on the sideline but not an active participant.
Appears like an off day for 84 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/1pKuocGHiy— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 1, 2018
Channel 11 Sports is working to learn more about this unspecified injury and will update this story as new details become available.
