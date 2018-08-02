  • Steelers WR Antonio Brown day-to-day with unspecified injury

    LATROBE, Pa. - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is undergoing an evaluation after missing practice Thursday.

    The exact reason is unclear, but when speaking to media members at the team’s practice facility in Latrobe head coach Mike Tomlin said he didn’t think it was a big deal.

    Brown is listed as day-to-day.

    At practice on Wednesday, Brown was on the sideline but not an active participant.

    At practice on Wednesday, Brown was on the sideline but not an active participant.

     
     

