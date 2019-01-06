10 years later: 11 things to remember about the 2009 Stanley Cup champion Penguins

PITTSBURGH - On Sunday night, the Penguins celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2009 Stanley Cup-winning team. Here are 11 things to remember from that incredible season:
- Evgeni Malkin led the Penguins in scoring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and would win the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs. He was the first Russian-born player to win the trophy.
- The Penguins scored 14 goals in seven games, winning the Stanley Cup by averaging just two goals per game.
- Marian Hossa played for the Penguins one year earlier when the Penguins lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup Final. He joined the Red Wings as a free agent because he believed it would give him a better chance to win the Stanley Cup. Bad decision, Marian.
- The Penguins raised the Stanley Cup on the road for the third time in their history. To this day, they have not clinched a Stanley Cup Final on home ice.
- This was the only time the Penguins went to seven games in a Stanley Cup Final. They went to six with the North Stars, four with the Blackhawks, six with the Red Wings in 2008, six with the Sharks and six with the Predators.
- The Penguins became the first team since the 1971 Montreal Canadiens to win a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on the road.
- The Penguins were the first road team in any major league sport to win a Game 7 of a championship round since the Pirates beat the Orioles in Game 7 of the World Series in 1979.
- This was the first time since 1983-84 that the same teams met in consecutive Stanley Cup Finals.
- Mike Lange’s call after this Stanley Cup win was, "Lord Stanley, scratch their names on your fabled Cup!"
- Only three current members of the Penguins remain on the team from that championship club: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
- Sidney Crosby was the youngest captain to win a Stanley Cup.
