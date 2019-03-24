LAS VEGAS - Pittsburgh's beloved "flower" Marc Andre Fleury and his wife just added a new member to their team.
According to the former Penguins player's wife, Veronique's Instagram, James Fleury was born on Friday.
Fleury was traded to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in 2017.
The goalie won three Stanley Cup championships while playing with the Pittsburgh Penguins for 13 seasons.
