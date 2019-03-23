The juror who was removed on the final day of testimony from the Michael Rosfeld trial said she agrees with the other jurors who found the former East Pittsburgh Police Officer not guilty.
In an exclusive interview with Channel 11’s Aaron Martin, the juror said she doesn’t forgive Rosfeld for killing Antwon Rose, but believes he wasn’t guilty of homicide based on how the law is written.
